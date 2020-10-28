Shanghai railway operators prepared for CIIE

Dozens of additional trains will run on peak travel days during the expo, while sanitation and disease-prevention measures have also been strengthened.

Shanghai's railway authorities will operate 53 extra trains daily on peak travel days during the upcoming China International Import Expo, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Wednesday.

During the event, railway arrangements in the city will be based on "daily, weekend and peak" operations and railway authorities will make adjustments according to traffic flow and demand, the group said.

On peak days during the expo, a total of 588 trains will be operated daily via the city, 53 more than the same period last year. They will have 469,000 seats in total.

Six CIIE shuttle buses, three more than last year, will be operated from the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the CIIE venue.

The service is free, and will take six minutes in light traffic, the group said.

Multilingual training for railway staff has been conducted and the number of multilingual translation devices on Beijing-Shanghai high-speed trains has been increased to better serve foreign guests, the group said.

Strict epidemic prevention measures are taken at railway stations, with the number of temperature-check passages increased and all passengers are required to wear masks throughout their trips.

Blanket disinfection and cleaning in public service areas and trains is being conducted. Regular cleaning of frequently used facilities such as elevators and escalators, self-service machines, security check devices, chairs and toilets is made at railway stations, the group said.

Plans for the dispersion of passengers in case of delay or emergency situations have been worked out.

The air-conditioning and ventilation facilities at Shanghai Railway Station is upgraded to ensure good ventilation. Disinfection, cleaning, checks and maintenance of air-conditioning systems at railway stations in Shanghai will also be stepped up, the group said.

Self-service ticketing and meal orders will be beefed up to prevent contact, the group said.

