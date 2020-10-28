News / Metro

Young scientists discuss future of research

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:56 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
The Young Elite Scientist Summit was held in partnership with the journal "Science" as part of the Pujiang Innovation Forum.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:56 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0

Young scientists from home and abroad shared their views about how technology can change the future of research in a video talk held on Tuesday night as part of the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

The Young Elite Scientist Summit was held in partnership with the journal “Science,” under the theme of “Seeing Scientific Research Through the Eyes of Young Scholars.”

Chen Zibo, winner of the 2019 Science Young Scientist Awards, said advancing technologies can facilitate research and lower entry thresholds to science.

Tedious lab work is expected to be greatly simplified 20 years from now, said Chen, who is also a researcher from California Institute of Technology.

“Science is becoming more and more accessible which is good for science popularization and science research,” he added.

Chen Shuo, a post-doc from New York University School of Medicine and winner of the 2019 Science Neurode Regulation Awards, said he expects to see robots finish the majority of work in labs, which can increase efficiency and reduce risks.

Besides, artificial intelligence is expected to design experiments. In the future there may be a huge online platform for people to share data and ideas, he said.

Shruti Naik, also from the New York University School of Medicine, said artificial intelligence is being applied more in biomedicine research, especially in diagnosis and new technology trend recognition.

But she believes that online labs won’t completely replace offline ones. Taking medicine development as an example, she said she could never give a new medicine which is merely based on computer analysis, without various tests, to patients.

Matt Savoca from the Hopkins Marine Station of Stanford University said big data, artificial intelligence and robots could change research work. It’s a booming trend to use remote systems to monitor ecosystems, he said.

In his recent research on the Antarctic environment, researchers set up hundreds of buoys to monitor local temperatures, carbon and chlorophyll contents. This allows researchers to understand environmental change without enduring freezing cold weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     