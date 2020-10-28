News / Metro

Super shield for airport express line unveiled

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:51 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Shanghai's first self-developed super shield machine was designed especially for the digging and construction of the line that will connect the city's two airports. 
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:51 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Super shield for airport express line unveiled
Ti Gong

The super shield machine developed by Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co is unveiled in Pudong on Wednesday.

Shanghai’s first self-developed super shield machine for the digging and construction of an express line to connect the city’s Hongqiao and Pudong airports was unveiled on Wednesday.

Developed by Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co, the shield named Qiyue, or “swift horse,” weighs around 3,200 tons and is 99 meters long. The 14-meter diameter blades can dig and push 60 millimeters a minute underground.

“The normal blades used to dig the city’s subways are 6.9 meters in diameter and can hardly meet the demand of the express line,” said Gong Wei, general manager of the company’s machine manufacturing branch.

The super shield was designed especially for the express line, which requires long distance digging and frequent but subtle turns to avoid the city’s intricate Metro network.

It will be put into use early next year to become the first domestically developed shield used on the express line project. It will initially dig 2.2 kilometers from Meifu Road in Minhang to Huajing in Xuhui in the west section of the line.

The 68.6-kilometer express line is expected to shorten travel time between the two airports to less than 40 minutes from 90 minutes on completion in 2024. The line will have nine stations across Xuhui and Minhang districts as well as the Pudong New Area. The line will have three main parts — Puxi, Pudong and the cross-river sections.

Super shield for airport express line unveiled
Ti Gong

The shield weighs about 3,200 tons and is 99 meters long. The 14-meter diameter can dig and push 60 millimeters a minute underground.

It will run through the Hongqiao transport hub, Qibao historical town, Huajing Town, Sanlin Town, Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, Shanghai International Resort, Pudong International Airport as well as the planned new terminal building of the Pudong airport, and Shanghai East Railway Station.

Currently, passengers can take Metro Line 2 or an airport bus between the two airports. This takes between 70 and 90 minutes, depending on whether commuters use the Maglev in addition to the Metro.

As one of the country’s first batch of 11 demonstration city railways approved by the development and reform commission, the nation’s top planning body, the express line will be able to connect with the nation’s railway system and the intercity transport network of the Yangtze River Delta region in the future.

The express line will not only benefit transit passengers at both airports, but also make it more convenient for citizens to travel around the city. It will further improve the pivotal and service functions of both airports to the Yangtze River Delta region, according to the city government.

The line will also improve the city’s business environment, enhance Shanghai’s core competences and support the national strategy of integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the city government said.

The line’s designed speed will be 160 kilometers per hour. About 88 percent of the project will run underground. Above ground, travel will be on elevated rails.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     