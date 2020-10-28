Art of the new at 'Crossover' exhibition

Show at Xuhui Art Museum demonstrates how the crossover of creativity and technology has become a driving force and a new direction for artistic creation.

Dong Jun / SHINE

With the development of digital technologies, the crossover of creativity and technology has become one of the driving forces for the development of art and a new direction for artistic creation.

Exhibition “Crossover” at the Xuhui Art Museum features work by six artists from China, the UK, Japan and Belgium.

They include “Mutator VR,” a set of works by William Latham, a British computer artist and a professor of computing at Goldsmiths, University of London, who simulates DNA to present gorgeous colors in spiral structures on digital screens with virtual reality technology.

“Mixing artists into teams of programmers and mathematicians in a research context produces extremely interesting results and can be a catalyst for real innovation,” said Latham.

The exhibition, launched by the USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry, an organization established by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of Southern California, will run until Sunday.

Zhang Weimin, dean of the institute and curator of the exhibition, said the event was part of a series of activities organized by the institute to explore new models for cultivating digital arts talent.

“We chose the theme 'crossover' because we wish to invite artists and arts educators from all over the world to discuss how to cross over in arts in modern times and to promote deep integration of arts with other disciplines,” he said. “We wish the issue will encourage arts educators to try crossover in more areas to lead new lifestyle and aesthetics.”