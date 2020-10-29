6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese and an Italian. Meanwhile, one patient has been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported six new imported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is an Italian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 19.

The second and third patients are a Chinese couple traveling in Saudi Arabia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 26.

The fourth and fifth patients are a Chinese couple visiting relatives in Britain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 26.

The last one is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 27.



All the new cases have been transferred the designated hospital for treatment, while 114 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 813 imported cases, 714 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.