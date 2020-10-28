News / Metro

Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens

  12:32 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Shanghai Daily photographers share images of local life captured over the past month.
Dong Jun / SHINE

An elderly woman crosses Xianxia Road on October 3 with a large framed painting. The calligraphy on the painting reads "everything will be well in a harmonious family."


Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

A fashionista arrives in Xintiandi to take part in an event for Shanghai Fashion Week on October 12. She did remember to wear face masks, but only in an unusual way.

Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A doctor at Shanghai Cancer Center of Fudan University is ready to collect a sample from a Shanghai Daily/Shine photographer for nuclear acid testing on October 26. 

Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Check this out, girls!

Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman and her dog ride in a car on Daxue Road on October 18. 

Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

A train passes rice fields along Shengang Road on October 8.  

Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Volunteers who will serve at next month's third China International Import Expo attend a service launch ceremony at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on October 18. 

