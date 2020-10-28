Moments in October 2020: city life through our lens

Dong Jun / SHINE
An elderly woman crosses Xianxia Road on October 3 with a large framed painting. The calligraphy on the painting reads "everything will be well in a harmonious family."
Dong Jun / SHINE
A fashionista arrives in Xintiandi to take part in an event for Shanghai Fashion Week on October 12. She did remember to wear face masks, but only in an unusual way.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A doctor at Shanghai Cancer Center of Fudan University is ready to collect a sample from a Shanghai Daily/Shine photographer for nuclear acid testing on October 26.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
A woman and her dog ride in a car on Daxue Road on October 18.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A train passes rice fields along Shengang Road on October 8.
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE
Volunteers who will serve at next month's third China International Import Expo attend a service launch ceremony at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on October 18.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie