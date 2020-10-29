News / Metro

Successful birth despite cervical cancer

A 40-year-old woman diagnosed with cervical cancer during her second pregnancy gave birth to a healthy baby, and was able to retain her ovaries after having the cancerous cells removed, officials from Fudan University's Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital reported.

The woman experienced problems during her fourth month of pregnancy, which doctors at the hospital discovered was cervical cancer.

She was treated by Dr Hua Keqin, who conducted the world’s first cervical cancer surgery during mid-stage pregnancy that both treated the disease and facilitated the delivery of a healthy baby.

Hua and her team conducted an individualized treatment plan for the patient to ensure the well-being of the mother and baby.

The patient received chemotherapy once every three weeks beginning in August. Her condition quickly improved but her age put her pregnancy at high risk.

Last week, doctors decided to conduct a C-section during the 34th week of her pregnancy to reduce the risk, after which Hua performed a minimally invasive surgery to remove the cervical cancer.

"There was no evidence the cancer had spread, so she was able to keep her ovaries,” Hua said.

She said the combined treatment for pregnancies and cervical cancer factors in the extent of the cancer, how along the pregnancy is, the growth of the fetus and the pregnant woman’s opinion.

“Terminating the pregnancy isn't the only choice,” she said.

So far, Hua’s team has performed nearly 70 successful cervical cancer surgeries while keeping the patients' reproduction ability with a relapse rate of only 2 percent.

