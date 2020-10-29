Tunnel boring machine completes Metro Line 18

The first eight stations on the 36.8-kilometer, 26-stations line will open by the end of this year with the rest due to be completed by the end of next year.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Metro Line 18 was entirely dug through on Thursday with a tunnel boring machine pushing through a part near Huangpu River in Yangpu District.

The 36.8-kilometer, 26-stations line starts at South Changjiang Road in the north and runs through Baoshan and Yangpu districts and the Pudong New Area.

The first eight stations in the south, from Yuqiao to Hangtou, will open by the end of the year, Shanghai Metro announced earlier, while the rest of the line is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The line will be driverless.

Construction on the 61.6 kilometers of tunnels started at the end of May in 2017.

The line runs parallel to the Jiangpu Road tunnel across the Huangpu River in the tunnel’s Pudong part thanks to complicated technical solutions, the first of such cases solved in Metro construction in China, according to Shanghai Metro.