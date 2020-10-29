Senior care services base opens in Minhang

Official says the base will allow elderly people and their families to experience various senior care services and choose the ones most suitable for their circumstances.

A senior care services base, the first of its kind in China, opened in Minhang District on Thursday, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced.

It is in the Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict, an area where 40 percent of residents are senior citizens, higher than Shanghai's average.

The base features various senior care facilities such as senior homes, community senior service complexes and day-care centers and nursing facilities for seniors with cognitive disorders.

It allows elderly people and their families to experience various senior care services and service patterns to find services that match their different health conditions, said Chen Yuebin, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau’s senior service department.

"Shanghai has many different types of senior service facilities, but they are not known by many residents," said Chen. "For many, senior care service equals senior homes.

"The base aims to enable the public to experience different kinds of senior care services and pick the ones most suitable for them.”

The base also incorporates professional training, intelligent science and technology applications and rehabilitation device rental, the bureau said.

The training targets management and nursing staff in senior care service sectors.

The base will also cooperate with research and development institutions to promote development of the senior care industry.

Fifteen medical apparatus and instruments and rehabilitation assistance device companies are operating or negotiating with the base.