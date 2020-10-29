News / Metro

Senior care services base opens in Minhang

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Official says the base will allow elderly people and their families to experience various senior care services and choose the ones most suitable for their circumstances. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Senior care services base opens in Minhang
Ti Gong

The base is in the Jiangchuan Road subdistrict, where 40 percent of residents are senior citizens.

Senior care services base opens in Minhang
Ti Gong

The base displays a range of available senior care service facilities. 

Senior care services base opens in Minhang
Ti Gong

The base will enable families to pick the most suitable senior care facilities.

A senior care services base, the first of its kind in China, opened in Minhang District on Thursday, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced.

It is in the Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict, an area where 40 percent of residents are senior citizens, higher than Shanghai's average.

The base features various senior care facilities such as senior homes, community senior service complexes and day-care centers and nursing facilities for seniors with cognitive disorders.

It allows elderly people and their families to experience various senior care services and service patterns to find services that match their different health conditions, said Chen Yuebin, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau’s senior service department.

"Shanghai has many different types of senior service facilities, but they are not known by many residents," said Chen. "For many, senior care service equals senior homes.

"The base aims to enable the public to experience different kinds of senior care services and pick the ones most suitable for them.”

The base also incorporates professional training, intelligent science and technology applications and rehabilitation device rental, the bureau said.

The training targets management and nursing staff in senior care service sectors.

The base will also cooperate with research and development institutions to promote development of the senior care industry.

Fifteen medical apparatus and instruments and rehabilitation assistance device companies are operating or negotiating with the base.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     