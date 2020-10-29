News / Metro

Drivers fined for parking on elevated road

  21:26 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
Police launch investigation after footage is posted online showing cars at a standstill and blocking traffic behind them on the two-lane Puxi exit of the Xiangyin Road Tunnel.
A screenshot from video footage showing cars illegally parked.

Five people have been fined for parking on an elevated road, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police began an investigation after video footage was posted online showing several cars with non-Shanghai plates at a standstill on the two-lane Puxi exit of the Xiangyin Road Tunnel, blocking traffic behind them.

The drivers could have been waiting to drive onto the Middle Ring after 10am because cars with non-Shanghai plates can’t use most of the city's elevated roads on workdays from 7am to 10am and from 4pm to 7pm.

Police identified five drivers illegally parked on Wednesday morning. They were each fined 200 yuan (US$30) with six points deducted from their driving licenses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
