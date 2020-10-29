Qingpu District all set for upcoming expo

A "grid-management" platform that relies on surveillance cameras just one of many measures put in place to ensure safety at the China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

Qingpu District is in full gear for the third China International Import Expo as the clock ticks down to the start of the event, authorities announced on Thursday.

A "grid-management" platform that relies on surveillance cameras will ensure that any problems are tackled efficiently, they said. The system combines online and offline patrols.

Simple problems can be solved within 10 minutes, and within an hour for complicated ones, officials said.

"We have developed 12 intelligent application scenes involving garbage storage, jaywalking, and the management of vehicles, achieving closed-loop management in detection, order allocation, review and case completion," said Qian Bin, head of the platform operations.

A traffic warning system also features in the platform via artificial intelligence and recognition technologies.

The system monitors 22 key locations such as the overpass of Zhuguang Road and nearby Metro station and parking lots and can analyze footage data. When the human or vehicle flow exceeds the limit, it will alert platform operators.

Authorities in the district where the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the expo venue, is located, have conducted patrols at tourist attractions and commercial areas regarding public sanitation, safety, epidemic prevention and control and the handling of large crowds. Twelve types of problems detected at more than 30 spots have been fixed.

Crackdowns on unlicensed night catering businesses have been conducted, and public safety and fire safety hazards eliminated.

Hu Min / SHINE

The district's public security bureau has strict measures in place at the expo venue, including security checks on visitors and taking their temperatures.

Unauthorized visitors and unlicensed vehicles are cleared out of the expo venue.

X-ray machines enhance security checks at entrances to the venue.

The district has been spruced up to create a tidy and beautiful environment for the event.

"Beautiful flower landscapes, enchanting night views and a festive atmosphere during the expo is the pursuit," said Zhu Qi, director of the district's greenery and public sanitation bureau.

Five new greenery landscapes have been created near the venue.

A variety of flowers including Chinese crabapple and plum decorate areas near the center, and a sea of yellow cosmos is expected to be in full bloom in early November.

"The lighting effect has been further lifted to present a brilliant night view in the area," said Zhu.

On Zhuguang Road, the lighting gives a rainbow effect, while Laigang Road will be illuminated with a blossoming view.

Greenery improvement projects have been conducted on withered plants and waste land in the expo area.

Hu Min / SHINE

Specific cleaning campaigns to eliminate blind spots and dead corners are conducted regularly and 1,078 outdoor advertisement boards and shop boards that affect the environment had been dismantled as of October 20.

Campaigns have been conducted against unlicensed street vendors, irregularities on construction waste transport and parking.

The district has also stepped up efforts in coronavirus epidemic prevention and control.

It has eight quarantine spots with 955 people under quarantine at present.

The district's nucleic acid testing capacity has been continuously expanded, reaching nearly 13,000 a day at present.

"We will focus on key locations such as the exhibition entrances and hotels, and strengthen the management of cold-storage foods and observations on suspected cases," said Rao Feiwen, director of the district's health commission.

The commission has organized nearly 70 medical workers for the expo venue, and patrols round the clock will be conducted, he said.

As of October 25, nucleic acid testing had been conducted nearly 5,000 times on staff at the expo, according to the commission.