Conference explores future of audio services

  23:44 UTC+8, 2020-10-29
Putuo District launched a "voice plan" at the 2020 China Voice Conference with Radio Shanghai and leading firms to create quality audio products and train online hosts.
Ti Gong

Officials sign an agreement at the 2020 China Voice Conference on Thursday for a "voice plan."

Putuo District launched a “voice plan” at the 2020 China Voice Conference on Thursday with Shanghai Radio Station and leading firms to create quality audio products and train online hosts.

The district government announced cooperation with the station and its new media affiliate Ajmide as well popular audio service platform Qingting FM. The two online audio platforms have over 730 million online listeners.

Industry leaders from China’s radio, audio and Internet companies gathered in Putuo on Thursday for the annual conference, part of the ongoing Shanghai Radio Festival.

The conference included forums and interactive experiences for audiences to showcase and explore the development prospect of the audio industries.

As a highlight, the health authorities of Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, announced the launch of a public health radio (online) station for the Yangtze River Delta region. In cooperation with radio stations and other media, the station will promote public health information across the region.

A summit forum on the theme of “health idea, fashion and lifestyle” was also held at the conference. Executives from Chinese radio stations and companies were invited to make keynote speeches and took part in a roundtable conference on the future development of radio programs.

China has become the world’s second largest market for intelligent speakers. The Chinese market scale in the smart facility is expected to reach 182 billion yuan (US$26 billion) in 2020, said Luan Shuai, a Baidu official.

China’s audio industry has achieved a new round of rapid development. With the approach of the 5G era, the industry is facing new development models and opportunities this year, according to conference organizers.

Putuo has long emphasized the development of cultural industries, including the Internet film, electronic sports and audio industries, said Jiang Dongdong, the district’s director.

The district has released the city’s only audio industry support policies to create a better business and policy environment for audio companies. The Shanghai Association of Internet Audio Industry was also newly based in Putuo this year.

Ti Gong

An official with Qingting FM shares his views on the future development of the audio industry.

