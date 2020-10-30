13 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Ten patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported 13 new imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, while 10 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The first patient is a Philippine sailor who arrived in Shanghai on October 23 as the ship docked here for maintenance.

The second patient is a Colombian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 23.

The third patient is a Yemeni who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 27.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The seventh to 13th patients are Chinese working in the Philippines who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred the designated hospital for treatment, while 225 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 826 imported cases, 724 have been discharged upon recovery and 102 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.