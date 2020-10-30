Xi stresses innovation as primary driving force for development

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China has attached great importance to scientific and technological innovation, taking innovation as the primary driving force for development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that China has attached great importance to sci-tech innovation, taking innovation as the primary driving force of development.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video at the third World Laureates Forum that opened Friday in Shanghai.

Under the current situation, it is particularly needed to carry out research cooperation on COVID-19 drugs, vaccines and testing and focus on common issues like climate change and human health, so that sci-tech innovation can bring more benefits to humankind, Xi said.

China will implement a strategy of international sci-tech cooperation that is more open, inclusive and mutually beneficial, Xi noted.

China is willing to work with top scientists and international sci-tech organizations around the world to strengthen research on major scientific issues, make breakthroughs in common sci-tech problems and deepen cooperation and coordination in key strategic sci-tech projects, he said.

More than 300 scientists, including 61 Nobel Prize laureates, participated in the third World Laureates Forum which was held through webinars and offline meetings in Shanghai. The forum was initiated by the World Laureates Association.