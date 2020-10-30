News / Metro

Shanghai Media Group to cover import expo

Shanghai Media Group will present a series of television programs covering the third China International Import Expo, which runs from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

News reports and short videos about the expo will air on Dragon TV, News Channel and Knews. 

ShanghaiEye will broadcast interviews with entrepreneurs and foreign exhibitors at CIIE, as well as profile new technology unveiled at the expo.

SMG is constructing a studio at the expo for live broadcasts, some with virtual hostesses. 

For the first time, TV anchors will interface with a virtual UP — a programmed cartoon image — to host certain news programs.

BesTV will provide an online shopping platform for people to buy products exhibited at the expo, and celebrities will make recommendations.

