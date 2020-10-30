Summit gathers entrepreneurs and business radio insiders

News / Metro

"Voice of the Future," a global enterprise innovation practice summit, gathered more than 200 entrepreneurs and directors from the country's major business-radio stations.
“Voice of the Future,” a global enterprise innovation practice summit, took place on Friday in Shanghai.

Part of Shanghai Radio Festival, the summit attracted more than 200 entrepreneurs and directors from the country’s major business radio stations.

Successful innovation practice cases were honored, and company leaders shared their experiences while seeking opportunities for future cooperation.

According to professor Chen Jie of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, many enterprises attach great importance to collaborating with colleges and scientific institutions. 

He added that economic integration in the Yangtze River Delta region is accelerating.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
