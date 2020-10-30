Agreement enhances urban management capabilities

An agreement between Shanghai's city operation management center and Fudan University will integrate capabilities to promote research, apply achievements and cultivate talent.

Ti Gong

Shanghai’s city operation management center has signed an agreement with Fudan University to enhance urban management capabilities.

A joint lab for one-stop service and digital urban governance was also unveiled by the center and the university.

According to the agreement, the two sides will integrate capabilities to promote research, apply achievements and cultivate talent.

Fudan’s School of International Relations and Public Affairs will participate in the center's work by exchanging staff and via research projects, consulting services and meetings. They are expected to help restructure the work process and upgrade work schemes, as well as summarize Shanghai’s experiences and models in one-stop services related to managing a megacity. The school will also spread Shanghai experiences internationally.

Fudan's digital and mobile governance lab will function as a newly established lab for one-stop service and digital urban governance. It will provide references for decision making and support for training center personnel.

Chen Zhimin, Fudan vice president, said the university will rely on its think tanks to cooperate with the city operation management center.

Zhao Qi, director of the center, said with the help of Fudan, he hopes the center can share Shanghai’s model of managing a smart city that can be replicated and promoted nationwide.