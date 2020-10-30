News / Metro

Shanghai police work to ensure pandemic-free CIIE

Everyone entering the National Exhibition and Convention Center, site of CIIE, must have confirmed negative COVID-19 test results, a valid digital health code and an entry pass.
Ti Gong

Everyone attending CIIE must go through COVID-19 status checks.

Ti Gong

People who provide services at CIIE go through gates for COVID-19 status checks.

Shanghai police officials say they are taking strict measures to ensure no one attending the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) is infected with COVID-19.

Everyone entering the National Exhibition and Convention Center, site of the expo, must have confirmed negative COVID-19 test results, a valid digital health code and an entry pass.

The test results are valid for seven days after the results are confirmed.

Before entering the venue, attendees must also have their body temperature taken.

People found to have body temperatures above 37.3 degrees Celsius or invalid COVID-19 test results will be denied entry. Those with a suspicious health status will be taken to a medical service point for treatment, while those with invalid COVID-19 test results can get tested nearby.

Liu Guangming, director of the command center for security at CIIE, said security guards have denied entry to several people in the past few days due to expired test results.

“This measure is to ensure that all people who enter the exhibition area have no COVID-19 risks,” he said.

Liu said there are 22 COVID-19 status checkpoints at entrances to the exhibition area. Eighteen spots outside the venue are also outfitted with temperature detectors, as are Xujing Metro Station and underground passes.

Attendees must reserve spots at the expo in advance, designed to reduce crowd sizes from previous years.

CIIE takes place from November 5 to 10.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
