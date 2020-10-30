Pioneer in orthopedics celebrates 50 years of practice

Dr Zeng Bingfang is one of the founders of the orthopedics department at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and led its division into different specialties.

Dr Zeng Bingfang celebrated 50 years of orthopedic research and practice at Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital on Friday.

Since 2005, the hospital has been equipped with departments of traumatic surgery, joint surgery, spine surgery, repair and reconstruction, orthopedic surgery and arthroscopic surgery to meet the development of orthopedics and patients’ demand.

Zeng also called for the development of microsurgery in emergency treatment that meant less invasive surgery for patients.