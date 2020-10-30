News / Metro

Pioneer in orthopedics celebrates 50 years of practice

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:47 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Dr Zeng Bingfang is one of the founders of the orthopedics department at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and led its division into different specialties.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:47 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

Dr Zeng Bingfang celebrated 50 years of orthopedic research and practice at Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital on Friday.

Zeng is one of the founders of the hospital’s orthopedics department and led its division into different specialties.

Since 2005, the hospital has been equipped with departments of traumatic surgery, joint surgery, spine surgery, repair and reconstruction, orthopedic surgery and arthroscopic surgery to meet the development of orthopedics and patients’ demand.

Zeng also called for the development of microsurgery in emergency treatment that meant less invasive surgery for patients.

Pioneer in orthopedics celebrates 50 years of practice
Ti Gong

Dr Zeng Bingfang

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     