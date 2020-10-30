News / Metro

Transport authorities ready for expo rush

Extended public transport services have bee rolled out to prepare for the huge number of visitors expected during the upcoming third China International Import Expo.
  • Bus disinfection sites at the P1 parking lot of the National Exhibition and Convention Center

    Wu Ruofan / SHINE

  • The passage of East Xujing Station, Metro Line 2, which leads to the National Convention and Exhibition Center

    Wu Ruofan / SHINE

  • The temperature screening device at exits of East Xujing Station of Metro Line 2 is able to screen a total of 20 people at a time.

    Wu Ruofan / SHINE

  • A disinfection worker for the extended line of Route 71 records the daily report after cleaning.

    Wang Yuqing / Ti Gong

  • A health worker takes temperature check for a female passenger at the  P1 parking lot of the National Convention and Exhibition Center.

    Wang Yuqing / Ti Gong

Shanghai’s transport commission is preparing for a huge number of visitors to the upcoming third China International Import Expo.

Extended public transport services include three shuttle bus lines between Metro stations and the P1 parking lot of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue. At the end of their visits, passengers can take the buses at Jinyun Road Station on Line 13, Qixin Road on Line 12 and Zhongchun Road on Line 9, with services operating from 3pm to 8pm during the event.

Bus route 71 will operate from 8am to 7pm, stretching from Huangpi Road N. to the P1 parking lot. Bilingual services will be provided at the terminal station.

Volunteers will be on hand to guide passengers at Wubao Road Station.

“We’ve made plans for a big traffic flow in the afternoon. Some of the normal schedules will also be arranged to the expo venue just in case,” said Zheng Peiqian with the Jiushi Bus Group.

Health controls including temperature checks will be carried out at parking lot exits, including P3 for private cars and P6 for taxi arrivals.

Visitor with a temperature over 37.3 degrees Celsius will be checked a second time by health workers and taken to quarantine sites nearby for further observation.

A total of five temperature-screening devices will be placed at different passages and exits of East Xujing Station on Metro Line 2, each of which can screen 20 people at a time.

“The new temperature-screening system can greatly improve our work efficiency. Each passenger will be screened twice before getting out of the station to ensure safety,” said Liang Qing, head of the East Xujing Station.

Source: SHINE
