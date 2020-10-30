News / Metro

Local firms support drink driving campaign

  19:50 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Traffic police in Jing'an District teamed up with four local businesses on Friday in a drive to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.
Four local businesses joined traffic police in Jing’an District on Friday in an campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

At Jing’an Park on Friday afternoon, residents were invited to try on glasses that made them experience the feeling of being drunk.

The exercise is one of the efforts to remind residents not to risk their lives and the lives of others by driving after they have been drinking.

The four businesses that joined the police were Goose Island Brewhouse, catering management firms Kewo and Ruiying, and Xiangdao Chuxing, an Internet taxi-hailing firm.

The businesses vowed to emphasize the rule of no driving after drinking to their customers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
