Qingpu unveils hydrogen energy blueprint

Shanghai's Qingpu District unveiled its hydrogen energy industry development blueprint on Friday with a number of projects signed.

It is estimated that the annual revenue of the district's hydrogen energy industry chain will surpass 7 billion yuan (US$105 million) by 2022, when construction of the core area of a hydrogen energy industrial park is due to be completed.

The plan for a "5G-plus hydrogen energy" big data platform will be worked out, and three to five companies in the field will be cultivated in the district as of 2022, according to the blueprint.

More than five hydrogen refueling stations will be built by that time, and there will be at least 500 hydrogen energy-powered vehicles in operation.

By 2025, the annual revenue of the industry chain should surpass 14 billion yuan. Five to 10 leading companies in the industry will be cultivated, and there will be one to two national-level testing institutions and public service platforms.

Ten hydrogen refueling stations and at least 1,000 hydrogen energy-powered vehicles in operation are also on the agenda.

The Qingpu District Industrial Zone will focus on manufacturing, research and development, while other areas will promote hydrogen energy application and the operation of hydrogen energy-powered automobiles, said Zhu Yaowu, Party secretary of Qingpu District Economic Commission.

"The application of hydrogen energy in the medical and agricultural fields will also be explored," he said.

Support policies covering talent and subsidies have been released by the district authorities.

"Compared with traditional energies, hydrogen energy is clean and its energy efficiency ratio is high, and the development of the hydrogen energy industry matches the positioning of the Demonstration Zone for Integrated Ecological and Green Development in the Yangtze River Delta of which Qingpu is a part," said Zhu.

It is estimated that hydrogen energy will cut world emissions of carbon dioxide by 6 billion tons by 2050.

A number of hydrogen energy projects covering hydrogen refueling stations, logistics platforms and hydrogen fuel cell automobiles and batteries were signed on Friday.

"Hydrogen energy satisfies the demand of resource, environment and sustainable development, and accelerated development of the hydrogen energy industry will promote industrial upgrading of the district and achieve high-end economic development," said Jiang Aifeng, Qingpu’s deputy director.