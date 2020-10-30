News / Metro

Yangtze River Delta alliance has new members

Wang Yong
Wang Yong
  20:22 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Developers promoting green growth in the region welcomed 13 new members on Friday to help with the progress of a demonstration zone that covers around 2,400 square kilometers.
Wang Yong
Wang Yong
  20:22 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

An alliance of developers promoting green growth in the Yangtze River Delta region welcomed 13 new members on Friday, including industrial and academic heavyweights. 

The alliance was set up in August to help spearhead progress of a demonstration zone that encompasses parts of Shanghai and provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang. 

A pioneer of cross-region governance and growth, the Demonstration Zone for Integrated Ecological and Green Development in the Yangtze River Delta was launched at the end of last year, covering an area of around 2,400 square kilometers. 

New members joining the alliance included the National Green Development Fund Co Ltd, China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group, China Mobile, Shanghai's Tongji University and Shanghai Yacht Club & Camp Co Ltd. The alliance now has a total of 25 members. 

"We will help create a project pool to exemplify green and ecological development,” said Zhang Rongqing, general manager of the National Green Development Fund.  "We will also provide financial support for businesses in the demonstration zone."

So far, the 12 founding members have done well in promoting integrated ecological growth, said Yang Xingshi, vice president of China Three Gorges Corp, the rotating executive firm of the alliance. Progress has been made in improving water quality and research and development, among others, he said, citing the construction of Huawei's R&D center in Shanghai’s Qingpu District, and an ecological preservation project in a lake area linking Shanghai and Jiangsu Province. 

In addition to the China Three Gorges Corp, founding members include Alibaba Group, Huawei, China-US Green Fund and Fudan University. 

Zhang Zhongwei, a senior official with the zone’s executive committee, said the alliance is an example of innovative governance in which market forces will play a positive role. He said his committee will work with the alliance to coordinate development of the demonstration zone that covers different administrative units. 

In a video conference with northern German businesses on Friday, Zhang expressed the hope that Sino-German cooperation could be further enhanced to promote social progress. 

Malte Heyne, director general of Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, said there should be more opportunities for northern German businesses to cooperate with their counterparts in the Yangtze River Delta region.  

Yangtze River Delta alliance has new members
Ti Gong

Qingpu District's round-city water system

Yangtze River Delta alliance has new members
Ti Gong

The Qingpu District Industrial Zone

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China Mobile
Huawei
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     