Blooming lovely as Chongming counts down to Flower Expo

Chongming District has launched themed mascot memes and an official online retail store to celebrate the 200-day countdown to the tenth National Flower Expo.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › Key decorations in the theme of mascots Yuanyuan and Mengmeng. Ti Gong

Car decoration in the theme of mascots Yuanyuan (left) and Mengmeng Ti Gong

Chopsticks with the theme of the Flower Expo Ti Gong

A pair of sunglasses embroidered with flower patterns, designed by jewel brand Laofengxiang Ti Gong

A brooch in the shape of a butterfly, designed by jewel brand Laofengxiang Ti Gong

A brooch in the shape of a butterfly, designed by jewel brand Laofengxiang Ti Gong

The 200-day countdown to the tenth National Flower Expo was launched at a ceremony on Sunday in Chongming District.

The expo, themed “Blossom with a Chinese Dream,” will be staged in the district from May 21 till July 2 in 2021. It will be the first flower expo to be held on an island with villages and forests.

During the launch, themed memes inspired by mascots of the Expo, Yuanyuan and Mengmeng, which means dreams come true, and a theme song, Ode to Peonies (the Expo flower), were introduced.

An official online retail store was also launched to provide consumers with characteristic Chongming products and creative designs.

Strategic partnership and sponsorship were signed with Bright Diary and Shenergy Group during the ceremony, while China Mobile, Shanghai Security Group and China Youth Travel Service will provide operational services for the Expo.

A total of 14 firms in Shanghai have been selected as franchisees, including Laofengxiang, China Post, Shanghai Guanhua and Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Co.

“We seek to showcase not only flourishing gardens through the expo, but also the achievements made in building Chongming’s ecological system,” said Li Zheng, party secretary of the district.

According to Li, apart from the main indoor pavilions, such as Fuxing Pavilion and Century Pavilion, there are a total of 120 outdoor pavilions under construction, a larger scale than the previous expos.

The building of exhibition areas is at full speed. All pavilions and facilities are expected to be finished by the end of this year and undergo a trial run next March. Local flower exhibitions will be held from March 24.