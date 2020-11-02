Bus driver crashes into truck while using mobile phone: police

A tour bus driver has lost his right leg following a recent expressway accident; authorities say he was browsing his phone at the time of the incident.

Ti Gong

A bus driver has lost his right leg after colliding with a truck last week, Shanghai police said on Monday. At the time of the accident, the driver was using his mobile phone.



Four passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries, and the driver will be held responsible for causing the accident after he recovers, police said.



The accident took place on G2 expressway in Jiading District at 2:25pm on October 29.

The driver, surnamed Sheng, was driving a tourist bus with 29 passengers when the accident occurred.

Sheng was allegedly holding the wheel with only one hand from 2pm and was browsing his mobile phone for 72 seconds before the accident, and for 15 seconds he was using his mobile phone with both his hands, footage from the surveillance camera on the bus showed.

Police have fined the passenger transportation company Sheng works for, Qishun, 10,000 yuan (US$1,495) for not living up to their responsibility in ensuring safe transportation, with the legal person and security chief fined 1,000 yuan each.

As of Monday, Sheng is still in hospital.