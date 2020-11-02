Visit from Xi a catalyst for upgrades in Gubei international community

The Gubei Civic Center in Hongqiao Subdistrict has optimized its services for overseas residents and seniors, while enhancing community-level democracy.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The Gubei international community in Changning District has upgraded its social services a year after a visit from President Xi Jinping served as a catalyst.

The Gubei Civic Center in Hongqiao Subdistrict optimized its services for overseas residents, upgraded canteens for the elderly and improved public consultation on legislation.

President Xi visited the center last November to learn about its community governance and services, and called for more effort to develop social democracy with Chinese characteristics.

Huang Lifen, 71, who was dining in the center's elderly canteen when the president visited, still remembers the scene.

“President Xi shook hands with us and asked about the dishes,” Huang said. “We were deeply moved and inspired.”

There are more than 18,000 residents over the age of 60 in the subdistrict, more than a third of the total population.

Nine new canteens for seniors have been built in the past year, providing nearly 600 meals daily to seniors who live nearby.



Ye Jingsheng, a retired professor from Shanghai University of International Business and Economics, has lunch and dinner at the center every day with his wife.

A set meal with two meat dishes, a vegetable and soup costs 18 yuan (US$2.70).



“The center also offers special menus that have meals with less oil, sugar or vegetarian choices,” said Zhao Chen, deputy director of the community service office of the subdistrict. “Though there are fewer diners since the coronavirus outbreak, the quality of the meals has remained the same.”



All residents above the age of 60 who live in the community – including foreigners – are welcome to dine in the canteens.

Moreover, Zhao said for the convenience of seniors, six elevators have recently been installed in the community, while another eight are under construction.



Yang Jian / SHINE

During the visit, the president also asked to make the services and applications more convenient for the residents by optimizing the process and cut procedures. The administrative information system and resources should be further integrated.

The civic center has expanded its one-stop services for the overseas residents in the community. The Hongqiao Foreigner Talent Service Center, Service Station for Overseas People and Immigrants’ Integration Service Station are based on the ground floor of the civic center nowadays. Expats can complete applications for work and residence permits, immigration as well taxation affairs at the center.

“I feel lucky to live only 10 minutes away from the center. It is quite convenient and many foreigners need such services,” said Sarah Bingham from Virginia, the United States. She came to the center to ask about the application for a permanent resident ID card.

Zhang Yixia, Human Resource Director with Fluor (China) Engineering and Construction Co., which is based in Hognqiao, said he had applied the work and residence permits for over 40 foreign experts of the company despite the pandemic this year.

“The efficiency has largely been enhanced because I only need to come to the center once and the permits will be ready within seven days,” Zhang said.

“The schedule of many projects has been shortened because the experts can get the permits sooner,” he added.

The center also provides a grassroots channel for residents’ views to be passed along to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Residents have submitted 770 recommendations on 43 draft laws. Twenty five suggestions have been incorporated into law.

Xi also said China's people's democracy is a type of whole-process democracy when he visited the center at a time a consultation meeting on a draft law was being held.

Yang Jian / SHINE