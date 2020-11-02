Suzhou Creek landmarks unveiled to the public

Thirty landmarks along Suzhou Creek were unveiled by cultural and tourism authorities Monday, which were selected by online voting.

Ti Gong

Thirty landmarks along Suzhou Creek were unveiled by cultural and tourism authorities Monday, showcasing the creek's dynamic nature.

During the 2020 Shanghai Tourism Festival in September, residents, tourists, online celebrities and live-webcast hosts traveled along three tourism routes next to the creek, and shared their experiences on lifestyle service sites Dianping and Xiaohongshu and video-sharing platforms Bilibili and Douyin.

The videos have been viewed more than 10 million times.

Following the festival, 100 short videos were shared by Netizens online, promoting tourist attractions along the creek and sharing the creek's history and culture.

These short videos have been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

Via online voting, the first batch of 30 landmarks along the creek were selected, covering areas such as entertainment and shopping, the Putuo District Bureau of Culture and Tourism announced.

M50 Art Park, Changfeng Ocean World, Shanghai Global Harbor, Mengqing Garden Environmental Protection Park, Shanghai Textile Museum and the X-Tower Innovation Park are some of the landmarks on the list.

"I wasn't aware there are so many fun places so close by," said a resident surnamed Yu who has lived in Putuo for more than 30 years.

Following the routes, she visited spots such as the X-Tower Innovation Park and Suning Art Museum with her family.

"We visited cultural venues, ecological attractions and fashion centers, which are fresh new experiences for us," Yu said.