Hot rodders get detention and fines for late night ruckus

Two men were given five days of detention after hot rodding their sports cars and creating noise that could be heard for blocks, Shanghai police said Monday.

Ti Gong

Two men were given five days of detention after hot rodding their sports cars and creating noise that could be heard for blocks, Shanghai police said Monday.



Residents in Putuo District reported the disturbance near the intersection of Taopu Road W. and Huanzhen Road S. to the police on October 29 around 11:30pm.



When police arrived at the scene, the cars were nowhere to be found, but street surveillance cameras identified the two men.



A 35-year-old man surnamed Zhou and a 21-year-old man surnamed Shi were found to be raging their cars at the intersection in spite of traffic lights and lines on the ground.

Police said they caused no traffic accidents.



In addition to detention, Zhou was fined 200 yuan (US$30) with three points deducted from his driver's license for driving his car in a lane designated for traffic from the opposite direction. Shi was fined 300 yuan with 14 points deducted from his license for ignoring lights at the intersection and using an expired temporary plate.

