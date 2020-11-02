Exhibition of rare books chronicles cultural exchanges between East and West

More than 100 rare books from Shanghai's oldest library are on display at the Shanghai Library, chronicling the evolution of cultural exchanges between China and the West.

Ti Gong

The books are part of an exhibition that kicked off Monday and runs through November 22.



The exhibit features two Western incunabula about China and the nation's only bilingual version of "Sapientia Sinica," or "Chinese Wisdom," published in 1662 in both Latin and Chinese.

Xu Jinhua, deputy director of the reading department of the library's historical documents center, said the books cover both Eastern and Western culture and reflect the history of cultural exchanges between the two.

The exhibition's oldest book published in 1477 is the first Latin version of "De Situ Orbis" by Greek author Dionysius Periegetes, an incunabulum describing the world at that time from a Greek point of view.

The other incunabulum is the first version of John Mandeville's "Tractato de le Piu Maravegliose Cosse" (The Travels of Sir John Mandeville), published in Italian in 1480.

The fictional accounts of Mandeville's travels – he never traveled to the East – are believed to be influenced by "The Travels of Friar Odoric: 14th Century Journal of the Blessed Odoric of Pordenone" and "The Travels of Marco Polo." Its description of China as a prosperous country deepened Westerners' imagination and yearning for the East.

Ti Gong

With the development of their own science and technology, as well as commerce, trade and increased communication with China, Westerners' attitudes towards the country changed.

"In the ages of ancient Greece and Rome, Western people had a beautiful imagination of the distant Eastern country," said Xu. "Later, after the missionaries arrived in China in the 16th and 17th centuries, they spoke highly of the country. However, in the 19th century, Westerners' attitudes towards China turned more negative."



These negative views may have been based on books like "The Punishments in the Qing Dynasty, Illustrated by Twenty-Two Engravings: with Explanations in English and French" written by George Henry Mason and published in London in 1801, which shows the cruelty of Chinese punishments.

The exhibition also shows how Chinese language and culture were exported to the West via books about Chinese classics and an early Mandarin grammar book.

Other books exhibited include "Evolution & Ethics and Other Essays," "An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations," "Tales from Shakespeare" and "Uncle Tom's Cabin."