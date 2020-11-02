Weather to see-saw over next several days

Temperatures will cool over the next couple days before warming Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures will return Sunday.

A cold front will arrive in the city Tuesday morning and lower the mercury by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.

The he high will drop to 18 degrees Wednesday with a low of 12. Skies will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with increasingly strong northerly winds.

Gusty winds will improve air quality, blowing away the city's light smog.



Things will warm up Thursday with a high of 21 and remain in the low 20s Friday and Saturday. Thursday will see a brief drizzle.

Clearing skies Friday will make for a dry China International Import Expo.



Cold air returns Sunday with temperatures expected to dip below 20.

