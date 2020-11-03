9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese, two Americans, one Brazilian and one French. Meanwhile, 11 patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported nine new imported coronavirus cases on Monday, while 11 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first and second patients, a mother and a son, are Chinese living in Argentina who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the Philippines who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 28.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 30.

The sixth patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The seventh patient, an American, and the eighth patient, a Brazilian living in the United States, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 31.

The ninth patient, a French living in Hong Kong, arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 157 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 854 imported cases, 761 have been discharged upon recovery and 93 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.