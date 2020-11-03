News / Metro

Updated app guides the way for CIIE visitors

Shanghai Transport app has added 3D navigation and parking reservation services for this year's import expo.
Updated app guides the way for CIIE visitors
Ti Gong

The 3D navigation system allows visitors to find the easiest way to destinations with visualized guidance.

Visitors to this year’s China International Import Expo can get the latest travel info from Shanghai Transport, an app newly updated with 3D navigation and parking reservation services.

Compared with the previous version, simulated 3D guidance is added for travelers to find the quickest way to the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the CIIE main stage, and its 21 venues.

Information on nearby public transportation including Metro lines, buses, parking lots, taxi and shuttle bus services can be accessed, too.

According to the transport commission, the app will keep up with the latest traffic flows both inside the venue and around the city, for visitors to customize their traveling plans.

Shuttle buses for evacuation can also be acquired via the app in case of emergencies.

Parking reservation is another new service launched this year to relieve travel pressure, enabling drivers to book parking spaces and pay fees in advance.

The app currently provides services in Chinese only.

Updated app guides the way for CIIE visitors

Scan the Shanghai Transport QR code to get the newest travel information on CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
