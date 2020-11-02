Vehicles to Shanghai subject to inspection for expo

Police will conduct random searches of cars and buses entering the city via interprovincial expressways for the security of the upcoming China International Import Expo.

As a security measure for the upcoming China International Import Expo, all vehicles entering Shanghai via interprovincial expressways will be subject to random inspection from now until November 12.

Vehicles will have to go through police checkpoints as all toll gates on the expressways have been closed.

In Qingpu District, police are working with their colleagues from Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces on checking vehicles to ensure better efficiency and quick emergency response.

For passenger vehicles, police check the identities of drivers and passengers, and search for banned or dangerous items. On buses, police check occupants, while also being on the lookout for vehicles carrying too many people, among other offenses.



This year’s China International Import Expo will be held from November 4 to 10.