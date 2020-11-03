News / Metro

Mobile lab to offer rapid COVID-19 testing at CIIE

Yang Jian
  15:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
The mobile biosafety laboratory can test 3,000 samples within 24 hours, tenfold the capacity of mixed testing measures.
Ti Gong

The mobile biosafety laboratory is developed by Shanghai Experimental Medical Research Institute and some tech companies.

A mobile laboratory for rapid COVID-19 testing has been unveiled to serve the third China International Import Expo.

The mobile biosafety level-2-plus laboratory, developed by the Shanghai Experimental Medical Research Institute and tech companies in 108 days, can test for nucleic acid and antibodies of pathogenic microorganisms such as the novel coronavirus.

“The mobile lab offers strong support for the CIIE amid the current regular pandemic prevention,” the institute said. The lab can be dispatched rapidly and flexibly. It can test 3,000 samples within 24 hours, tenfold the capacity of mixed testing measures.

Equipped with other medical facilities, the lab can also be used for physical exams or environmental evaluation.

Ti Gong

Staff conduct testing inside the mobile lab.

With full intellectual property rights, the lab was designed and built to exceed biosafety level-2 standards. It can meet the requirements of over 10 national and four international standards.

Negative-pressure equipment can prevent virus leakage, while also maintaining constant temperature and humidity.

The lab has three sources of power, which make it operational in all kinds of circumstances. It can collect samples and conduct tests on site to increase accuracy while also reducing the risks of second transmission of the virus.

The mobile lab will be promoted for use at airports, railway stations, harbors, border ports as well as schools, factories and villages in the future. With 5G communication technology, test results can be sent to related government bodies in real time to facilitate epidemic prevention and decision making, the institute said.

Ti Gong

A mobile lab near the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the CIIE venue

