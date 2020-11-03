Contest shares cultural, tourism charms of Minhang

Awards have gone to 30 participants who captured the district's delights using words, photos and videos.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Thirty submissions have been awarded in a competition encouraging residents and tourists to record the charms of Minhang District in words, pictures and videos, organizers announced on Monday.



The winners, chosen from over 200 participants, offer a glimpse into the district's cultural and tourist attractions, organizers said.



Participants explored tourist attractions and cultural venues in the district during walking and cycling tours, and savored local delicacies.

An entry sharing the cultural and artistic side of the district over a 12-hour journey won the top award, and a related video was released during the 2020 Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.

Another top award winner covers a nostalgic trip of district tales via old architecture and ferries.

These works vary in theme, covering cycling, night tours, food and hidden attractions like ecological gardens, cafes, teahouses and bookstores in the district, the organizers said.



The competition was jointly hosted by Travel Times, an affiliate of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, and the district's cultural and tourism authorities.

The district is home to attractions such as Qibao old street, Zhaojialou ancient town, Minhang Sports Park, Jinjiang Amusement Park, Hanxiang Water Garden and Pujiang Countryside Park.

Ti Gong