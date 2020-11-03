News / Metro

Maritime authorities tighten security on Huangpu River

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  17:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
To keep things shipshape during the CIIE, Shanghai officials are cracking down on illegal vessels and marine traffic offenses.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  17:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Maritime authorities tighten security on Huangpu River
Ti Gong

Maritime staff supervise water traffic on the Huangpu River via a computer management system.

Water traffic control on the Huangpu River has been tightened to safeguard the upcoming China International Import Expo.

According to maritime officials, vessels without registration, safety inspections and automatic identification systems will be prohibited from entering certain areas.

Maritime authorities tighten security on Huangpu River
Ti Gong

A maritime worker inspects on-board facilities to ensure safety.

Big data technology has been applied to the city's marine management system to automatically track illegal vessels, which will be marked red on screen after passing a control area.

Over the past week, supervision of irregular activities has been carried out after a bulk carrier was seized near the Yangpu Bridge due to fake registration, lack of crew members and violation of inner river transportation.

The crackdown also focuses on unlicensed navigation, excessive speed and overloading, as well as illegal mooring, improper sewage discharge and mismanagement of cargoes.

Maritime authorities tighten security on Huangpu River
Ti Gong

A safety drill simulating a crash between a chemical carrier and a container ship, was conducted last month.

A safety drill was also conducted, simulating a crash between a chemical carrier and a container ship. Remote tracking, onsite testing and emergency rescue was practiced.

Several new domestic technologies has been developed to help cope with such accidents, including an assisted command system, drones to track floating chemicals, unmanned boats and material-disposal equipment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     