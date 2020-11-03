Maritime authorities tighten security on Huangpu River

To keep things shipshape during the CIIE, Shanghai officials are cracking down on illegal vessels and marine traffic offenses.

Ti Gong

Water traffic control on the Huangpu River has been tightened to safeguard the upcoming China International Import Expo.

According to maritime officials, vessels without registration, safety inspections and automatic identification systems will be prohibited from entering certain areas.

Ti Gong

Big data technology has been applied to the city's marine management system to automatically track illegal vessels, which will be marked red on screen after passing a control area.

Over the past week, supervision of irregular activities has been carried out after a bulk carrier was seized near the Yangpu Bridge due to fake registration, lack of crew members and violation of inner river transportation.

The crackdown also focuses on unlicensed navigation, excessive speed and overloading, as well as illegal mooring, improper sewage discharge and mismanagement of cargoes.

Ti Gong

A safety drill was also conducted, simulating a crash between a chemical carrier and a container ship. Remote tracking, onsite testing and emergency rescue was practiced.

Several new domestic technologies has been developed to help cope with such accidents, including an assisted command system, drones to track floating chemicals, unmanned boats and material-disposal equipment.