Two serious coronavirus patients stabilize

Cai Wenjun
  18:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
The two imported patients were both hospitalized in mid October. After 10 days of treatment, their conditions are now stable.
Two coronavirus patients who were in serious condition have stabilized following over 10 days of treatment, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Since receiving its first imported coronavirus patients on March 5, the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, a designated hospital for coronavirus patients, has treated nine serious cases and two critical cases. So far, there have been no fatalities among imported patients.

The two patients were both hospitalized in mid-October. Due to respiration failure and histories of diabetes, they were both declared as serious cases.

Doctors conducted emergency meetings to discuss treatment plans and decided to offer tracheal intubation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to control their condition.

Around-the-clock monitoring and inspection were conducted to closely follow the patients’ condition and both were under control after about one week.

They will start rehabilitation treatment after being released from serious condition, doctors said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
