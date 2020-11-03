Import expo venue awash with natural color

Zhou Binqi, in charge of gardening at the China International Import Expo venue, said flowers with brilliant colors will create a joyful atmosphere and be in full bloom throughout.

Ti Gong

Chen Xihan / SHINE

The venue of the third China International Import Expo has been spruced up with all greenery decoration projects completed, the city's greenery authorities announced on Tuesday.

The south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center features four greenery areas — called cloud mountain, terrace and flower sea, river, and modern city garden — showing the natural beauty of the country, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Blue and purple flowers, golden sunflowers and ponds are featured.

Ti Gong

Chen Xihan / SHINE

"We use flowers with brilliant colors to present a joyful atmosphere and control sowing time strictly to ensure they are in full bloom during the import expo," said Zhou Binqi, who is in charge of gardening work for the expo.

"There are professional technicians controlling the nutrient solution applied on plants during the expo and a team of 30 workers will take good care of the greenery," said Zhou.

Blue recycled glass made from glass trash decorates the ponds to raise awareness of environmental protection.

Chen Xihan / SHINE

Chen Xihan / SHINE

At the west hall area of the center, flowers in purple, blue, orange and yellow and arbors are featured.

There are nearly a million pots of flowers inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center, adding a splash of colors to the CIIE venue.

Around 4,600 garbage bins have been placed inside the venue, an increase of 600 compared with last year's event.

Chen Xihan / SHINE

These include exclusive bins for the disposal of used face masks.

When the trash bins are half full, they will be emptied, the bureau said.

Sewage treatment equipment has been installed at garbage stations inside the center to prevent contamination.

