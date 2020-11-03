News / Metro

Import expo venue awash with natural color

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Zhou Binqi, in charge of gardening at the China International Import Expo venue, said flowers with brilliant colors will create a joyful atmosphere and be in full bloom throughout.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:25 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Import expo venue awash with natural color
Ti Gong

A team of 30 workers will be taking care of the greenery at the CIIE venue.

Import expo venue awash with natural color
Chen Xihan / SHINE

Expo volunteers take a photograph of themselves at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Tuesday. 

The venue of the third China International Import Expo has been spruced up with all greenery decoration projects completed, the city's greenery authorities announced on Tuesday.

The south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center features four greenery areas — called cloud mountain, terrace and flower sea, river, and modern city garden — showing the natural beauty of the country, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Blue and purple flowers, golden sunflowers and ponds are featured. 

Import expo venue awash with natural color
Ti Gong

Gardeners have ensures flowers will be in full bloom during the expo.

Import expo venue awash with natural color
Chen Xihan / SHINE

Blue recycled glass made from glass trash decorates the ponds to raise awareness of environmental protection. 

"We use flowers with brilliant colors to present a joyful atmosphere and control sowing time strictly to ensure they are in full bloom during the import expo," said Zhou Binqi, who is in charge of gardening work for the expo.

"There are professional technicians controlling the nutrient solution applied on plants during the expo and a team of 30 workers will take good care of the greenery," said Zhou.

Blue recycled glass made from glass trash decorates the ponds to raise awareness of environmental protection. 

Import expo venue awash with natural color
Chen Xihan / SHINE

A floral display welcomes visitors to the third China International Import Expo.

Import expo venue awash with natural color
Chen Xihan / SHINE

Workers water the plants at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Tuesday.

At the west hall area of the center, flowers in purple, blue, orange and yellow and arbors are featured.

There are nearly a million pots of flowers inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center, adding a splash of colors to the CIIE venue.

Around 4,600 garbage bins have been placed inside the venue, an increase of 600 compared with last year's event. 

Import expo venue awash with natural color
Chen Xihan / SHINE

The venue of the third China International Import Expo is spruced up.

These include exclusive bins for the disposal of used face masks.

When the trash bins are half full, they will be emptied, the bureau said.

Sewage treatment equipment has been installed at garbage stations inside the center to prevent contamination.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     