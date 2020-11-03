More stations to be added to Metro Line 13

The new stations will connect Jinyun Road station with Zhuguang Road station on Line 17 to provide better services for National Exhibition and Convention Center visitors.

Metro Line 13 will add five more stations in west Shanghai and connect with Line 17, the government said on Tuesday.

Line 13 will extend from Jinyun Road station, its terminal station, and connect with Line 17 at Zhuguang Road.

The new stations will be distributed along Jinshajiang Road, Jihong Road, Lianyou Road, Jinfeng Road and Zhuguang Road, and the names of the stations were preliminarily indicated as Jidi Road, Fangle Road, Jile Road, Yunle Road and Zhuguang Road stations.

The new stations are expected to provide better transport services for visitors to the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which is next to Zhuguang Road station, and to support the development of the South Hongqiao area.