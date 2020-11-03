Yangshan deep-water port becomes smarter

A Verified Gross Mass system allows for better accuracy in checking the weight of cargo containers, ensuring increased safety of container ships at sea.

Ti Gong

An intelligent cargo weight verification system was officially put into use at Yangshan Deep-Water Port to record the weight of all export containers and ensure safety on ships.

The Verified Gross Mass system (VGM), developed by the city’s maritime bureau and Shanghai International Port Group, will first be applied to the Shengdong International Container Terminal and gradually cover most ports in the city.

Ti Gong

Shanghai is among the biggest container outlets in the world, with an annual throughput of 40 million TEU (20-foot equivalent unit), and a single-month figure of over 4 million TEU last month.

Many accidents in recent years have been attributed to overloading and false declarations of container weight.

To cope with the safety risks, a regulation on weight verification of containers was pushed by transport officials earlier this year.

The new system can improve accuracy, as well as the efficiency of cargo going through customs.

It allows real-time information sharing and automatic collection of data, which means workers no longer need to check weights manually.