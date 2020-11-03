Yangtze cycle race to incorporate eSports

Organizers of Giro d'Italia's "Ride Like a Pro" event say a blend of video-sharing and eSports will feature in the two-day race over an 89-kilometer circuit.

Ti Gong

An innovative approach blending video-sharing and eSports will be featured for the first time in a two-day cycle race in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, authorities in Qingpu District announced on Tuesday.

"Ride Like a Pro," managed by Giro d'Italia, Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, will take place on November 21 and 22. It invites amateurs, professionals and spectators to enjoy the fun of racing and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone.

The circuit will be extended to cover Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, from Qingpu District in Shanghai last year, reaching 89 kilometers from the previous 70 kilometers.

It is the first big sports event in the demonstration zone established late last year.

Fifteen top-class Chinese riders, including Olympic Games participants, will compete, organizers said.

A cycling innovation competition has already been launched on video-sharing platform Douyin, inviting cyclists to share their experiences to win gifts, organizers said.

ESports introduced into the event combine online training courses and cycling challenges via an app.

Riders in the race will interact and compete with audiences via the eSports app.

"The race is open for different age groups, enabling both youngsters and seniors to enjoy the fun of cycling, and it features more diversified activities this year, enriching audiences' experiences," said Du Min, deputy director of the Qingpu District Sports Bureau.

Strict pandemic prevention and control measures will be taken and all participants will be required to undergo nucleic acid testing, organizers.

The first day of the race will be open to professionals, families and teenagers and will be hosted on Dianshan Lake Avenue in Qingpu.

Top-class Chinese riders will race on the second day on the 89-kilometer circuit, passing by Qingpu's Zhujiajiao and Jinze watertowns.

Only a few slots are left after applications opened in mid-October.

The event is being hosted by the executive committee of the zone, Shanghai Administration of Sports and the governments of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan.