News / Metro

Yangtze cycle race to incorporate eSports

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Organizers of Giro d'Italia's "Ride Like a Pro" event say a blend of video-sharing and eSports will feature in the two-day race over an 89-kilometer circuit. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Yangtze cycle race to incorporate eSports
Ti Gong

A scene from last year's race. This year, the circuit will be a distance of 89 kilometers compared to 2019's 70 kilometers.

An innovative approach blending video-sharing and eSports will be featured for the first time in a two-day cycle race in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, authorities in Qingpu District announced on Tuesday.

"Ride Like a Pro," managed by Giro d'Italia, Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, will take place on November 21 and 22. It invites amateurs, professionals and spectators to enjoy the fun of racing and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone.

The circuit will be extended to cover Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, from Qingpu District in Shanghai last year, reaching 89 kilometers from the previous 70 kilometers.

It is the first big sports event in the demonstration zone established late last year.

Fifteen top-class Chinese riders, including Olympic Games participants, will compete, organizers said.

A cycling innovation competition has already been launched on video-sharing platform Douyin, inviting cyclists to share their experiences to win gifts, organizers said.

ESports introduced into the event combine online training courses and cycling challenges via an app.

Riders in the race will interact and compete with audiences via the eSports app.

"The race is open for different age groups, enabling both youngsters and seniors to enjoy the fun of cycling, and it features more diversified activities this year, enriching audiences' experiences," said Du Min, deputy director of the Qingpu District Sports Bureau.

Strict pandemic prevention and control measures will be taken and all participants will be required to undergo nucleic acid testing, organizers.

The first day of the race will be open to professionals, families and teenagers and will be hosted on Dianshan Lake Avenue in Qingpu.

Top-class Chinese riders will race on the second day on the 89-kilometer circuit, passing by Qingpu's Zhujiajiao and Jinze watertowns.

Only a few slots are left after applications opened in mid-October.

The event is being hosted by the executive committee of the zone, Shanghai Administration of Sports and the governments of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
TikTok
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     