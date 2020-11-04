4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery. One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

The city reported four new imported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient, a Hungarian, and the second patient, a French, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 2 on the same flight via Switzerland.

The third and fourth patients are Chinese living in Argentina who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 20 on the same flight.



All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 858 imported cases, 766 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.