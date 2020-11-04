News / Metro

Elite flight attendants accept new mission at CIIE

Yang Jian
  12:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-04
Attendants from China Eastern Airlines' Lingyan Team will serve as hosts and guides during important forums and signing ceremonies.
Ti Gong

Seventy flight attendants will be responsible for image and etiquette presentation, foreign affairs reception, guidance in the exhibition center and other services.


Ti Gong

Flight attendants vow to serve as volunteers for the 3rd CIIE.

Elite flight attendants with China Eastern Airlines have entered the National Exhibition and Convention Center to serve as etiquette volunteers and visitor guides during the third China International Import Expo.

The 70 flight attendants from the airline’s elite Lingyan Team will be responsible for image and etiquette presentation, foreign affairs reception, guidance across the exhibition center and other services.

They will also serve as hosts and guides during important forums and signing ceremonies for China's state-owned enterprises during the expo.

“They will showcase the brand of the local carrier, the spirit of China’s civil aviation sector and the charm of 'Shanghai Service' with their considerate services as well as wisdom,” the China Eastern said.

Most of the attendants previously served as volunteers at the first and second CIIE in 2018 and 2019. Some of them also joined transport missions for medical teams fighting against the novel coronavirus pandemic across the world.

The team has finished their training and preparation ahead of the CIIE, to be held between November 5 and 10. COVID-19 prevention and logistic supports have been added to this years’ training sessions.

Ti Gong

Flight attendants take a group photo before entering the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Ti Gong

Flight attendants with China Eastern at the 3rd CIIE.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Flight attendants prepares for volunteer service at the 3rd CIIE.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
