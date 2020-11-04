Dozens of health events, talks organized for CIIE

Experts, officials and industry insiders will discuss a wide range of health topics, including cancer prevention and medical innovation, to coincide with the expo.

A total of 40 health-related events and some 60 livestreamed talks about topics including cancer prevention and control, the fight against the coronavirus, healthy lifestyles, medical innovation and biological medication will be held during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) starting from Thursday, said Shanghai Health Commission.

Top health officials, medical experts, scholars and industry insiders will participate in the events and livestreams to discuss the latest developments in health services, medial reform and construction of a healthy city, the commission said.

This is the first time such health-related programs have been organized during the CIIE.

