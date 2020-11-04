Another 10 coronavirus patients discharged

The batch includes three children from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, a designated hospital for young COVID-19 patients.

Another 10 patients infected with coronavirus have been released from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday.

Among this group, three are children from the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, a designated hospital for young COVID-19 patients. All have tested negative twice for virus nucleic acids and are qualified for discharge, the commission said.

The hospital has received 75 children infected with coronavirus so far, including 64 imported cases. None of the patients developed into serious cases during hospitalization.