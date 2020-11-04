News / Metro

Prices checked at hotels near CIIE venue

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Market regulators have been making sure there's no overcharging for accommodation throughout the period of the third China International Import Expo.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Prices checked at hotels near CIIE venue
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Officials with the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation and the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation check prices at a hotel in the Xinhong Subdistrict on Wednesday. 

Shanghai authorities are strictly monitoring prices to avoid any irregularities during the third China International Import Expo, officials said on Wednesday.

Price controls are imposed at city hotels between October 29 and November 13 in a bid to eliminate overcharging.

The cost of hotel rooms during the period should not exceed the highest price of similar rooms during the same period last year, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

New hotels should set their prices by referencing those of hotels of the same standard and in similar areas.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation and the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation have been checking the room prices at 262 hotels in four subdistricts and towns — Xinhong, Huacao, Qibao and Hongqiao — near the CIIE venue and their prices on online sites such as Trip.com and Alibaba's Fliggy.

Hotels found to be overcharging have been ordered to abide by the regulations with inspections being further stepped up during the expo.

Hotels have also been ordered to ensure their prices are clearly marked.

Prices checked at hotels near CIIE venue
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hotels in areas near the venue for the China International Import Expo have been urged to abide by pricing regulations.

"The Xinhong Subdistrict is close to the National Exhibition and Convention Center and boasts a lot of hotels because it is near Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport, thus it is a key area in our inspections," said Deng Chenlong, an official with the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation.

"We have reminded hotels in advance with promotion materials distributed," said Deng.

"Hotels in the four subdistricts and towns have good performance in pricing overall as it is the third import expo and they have been familiar with relevant policies," he said.

"We review and check their prices carefully and make double inspections to ensure hotels fix problems timely," he said. "They have also been ordered to mark their prices clearly."

Prices checked at hotels near CIIE venue
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hotel operators must reduce their prices immediately if rooms available for the period between October 29 and November 13 exceed a price cap.

The operators of 77 catering businesses and five mobile food service vans inside the CIIE venue have signed pledges to be honest on prices, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

They promised they will not cash in on the expo, it said.

Hotel operators must reduce their prices immediately if rooms available for the period between October 29 and November 13 exceed the price cap.

For rooms already booked that exceed the price limits, hotels should refund the difference.

Prices checked at hotels near CIIE venue
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Officials check prices at a hotel in Minhang's Xinhong Subdistrict on Wednesday. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     