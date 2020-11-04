Prices checked at hotels near CIIE venue

Market regulators have been making sure there's no overcharging for accommodation throughout the period of the third China International Import Expo.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai authorities are strictly monitoring prices to avoid any irregularities during the third China International Import Expo, officials said on Wednesday.

Price controls are imposed at city hotels between October 29 and November 13 in a bid to eliminate overcharging.

The cost of hotel rooms during the period should not exceed the highest price of similar rooms during the same period last year, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

New hotels should set their prices by referencing those of hotels of the same standard and in similar areas.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation and the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation have been checking the room prices at 262 hotels in four subdistricts and towns — Xinhong, Huacao, Qibao and Hongqiao — near the CIIE venue and their prices on online sites such as Trip.com and Alibaba's Fliggy.

Hotels found to be overcharging have been ordered to abide by the regulations with inspections being further stepped up during the expo.

Hotels have also been ordered to ensure their prices are clearly marked.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The Xinhong Subdistrict is close to the National Exhibition and Convention Center and boasts a lot of hotels because it is near Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport, thus it is a key area in our inspections," said Deng Chenlong, an official with the Minhang District Administration for Market Regulation.

"We have reminded hotels in advance with promotion materials distributed," said Deng.

"Hotels in the four subdistricts and towns have good performance in pricing overall as it is the third import expo and they have been familiar with relevant policies," he said.

"We review and check their prices carefully and make double inspections to ensure hotels fix problems timely," he said. "They have also been ordered to mark their prices clearly."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The operators of 77 catering businesses and five mobile food service vans inside the CIIE venue have signed pledges to be honest on prices, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

They promised they will not cash in on the expo, it said.

Hotel operators must reduce their prices immediately if rooms available for the period between October 29 and November 13 exceed the price cap.

For rooms already booked that exceed the price limits, hotels should refund the difference.