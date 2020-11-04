Doctors stress seasonal risk of hypertension

As winter approaches and temperatures drop people suffering from hypertension should be more alert to the risks and others should be aware of the signs, local medical experts say.

The change in the weather and cold temperatures are likely to cause an increase in blood pressure in people with hypertension and they should keep warm and maintain a healthy lifestyle, said Dr Song He of the Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital.

“Fatigue, anxiety and sports may also trigger a rise in blood pressure. Those with a medical history should take care, monitor their blood pressure regularly and take medicine as the doctors require.

“Winter is also the peak season for heart attacks, so people with hypertension should avoid going out in the early morning and late at night. If feeling sick, it is important to go to hospital in time,” Song added.