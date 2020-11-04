News / Metro

Doctors stress seasonal risk of hypertension

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
As winter approaches and temperatures drop people suffering from hypertension should be more alert to the risks and others should be aware of the signs, local medical experts say.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

With the arrival of autumn and winter, local medical experts are urging people with hypertension to be more aware of their condition and alerting young and middle-aged people to the signals of the early stages of hypertension.

The change in the weather and cold temperatures are likely to cause an increase in blood pressure in people with hypertension and they should keep warm and maintain a healthy lifestyle, said Dr Song He of the Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital. 

“Fatigue, anxiety and sports may also trigger a rise in blood pressure. Those with a medical history should take care, monitor their blood pressure regularly and take medicine as the doctors require.

“Winter is also the peak season for heart attacks, so people with hypertension should avoid going out in the early morning and late at night. If feeling sick, it is important to go to hospital in time,” Song added.

Doctors stress seasonal risk of hypertension
Ti Gong

Dr Song He from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital checks a woman with hypertension.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     