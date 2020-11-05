8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Ten patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery. Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported eight new imported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while 10 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Polish who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 2.

The second patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 2.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 2.

The fourth patient, an Afghan living Pakistan, and the fifth patient, a Spanish working in the United Arab Emirates, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on November 2.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 22.

The seventh patient is a South Korean working in Mexico who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 3.

The eighth patient is a Dutch who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 286 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 866 imported cases, 776 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.