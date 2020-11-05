Shanghai's first CIIE deal sealed, for US$500 million

Qingpu-based PTC Consumer Electronics Company will purchase intelligent display products such as LCD panels and electronic components from Top Victory Investments.

Ti Gong

A company based in Qingpu District signed the first order of a Shanghai trading group at the third China International Import Expo on Thursday morning and the involved procurement order is worth US$500 million.

PTC Consumer Electronics Company Limited, based in the West Hongqiao Business District of Qingpu, inked the agreement with Top Victory Investments Limited, an exhibitor at the CIIE, at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area. The order was placed around 9am.

Under the agreement, PTC Consumer Electronics Company Limited will purchase intelligent display products worth about US$500 million and materials such as liquid crystal display panels and electronic components from Top Victory.

"The import expo is a platform integrating the latest technologies and applications from around the globe, and it provides unlimited imagination and expectation for the future," said Li Cheng, a representative of PTC Consumer Electronics Company Limited.