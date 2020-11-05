First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern

The Shanghai-based carrier has agreed to buy engines from CFM International, as well as equipment and materials from other global suppliers.

China Eastern Airlines signed the first major deal for the civil aviation industry at the 3rd China International Import Expo on Thursday.

The Shanghai-based carrier signed an agreement with jet engine manufacturer CFM International for six backup aircraft engines and maintenance services for the LEAP-1A engine. The carrier also inked a deal with Honeywell to purchase the 131-9A auxiliary power unit.

The deals are worth US$1.1 billion in total, accounting for 83 percent of the airline's planned spending at this year's import expo. It also marks a new record for the airline's purchases, by value, at the CIIE.



Apart from the aircraft engines, the airline will also purchase food and drinks for in-flight meals, aeronautical materials, fuels, fresh food products, special vehicles and maintenance services at the CIIE, according to Cheng Guowei, deputy general manager of China Eastern Airlines Group.



The LEAP-1A engine has a zero-malfunction record in its operation with domestic Chinese airlines, while the 31-9A unit boasts high reliability and low maintenance costs. Both products will serve the airline’s new-generation A320Neo fleet.

“These big deals also represent the confidence of airlines and suppliers in the recovery of the world economy and the global civil aviation industry,” Cheng added.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, China Eastern established a cargo fleet with nine freight aircraft and renovated passenger jets. Over 240 cargo flights are departing every week to serve the global fight against COVID-19, the airline said.

China Eastern will also sign purchase agreements online with four Belt and Road countries during the CIIE. In one of the deals, the carrier will purchase several millions dollars of cherries from the Chilean supplier Pro Chile.

The airline transported 90 percent of the cherries imported from Chile to China in 2019, the airline said.

During last year’s CIIE, China Eastern signed 14 agreements with suppliers from nine countries and regions. The deals exceed the total number signed by the carrier during the first CIIE in 2018, and include imported products and services related to aircraft engines and maintenance, aviation fuel, onboard meals, pilot training and Internet services, the airline said.

An agreement with DiMES marks the first collaboration between the Turkish brand and a Chinese airline. Its freshly squeezed orange juice is supplied to passengers on China Eastern flights.