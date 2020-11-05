News / Metro

First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
The Shanghai-based carrier has agreed to buy engines from CFM International, as well as equipment and materials from other global suppliers.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-05       0
First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern
Ti Gong

The LEAP-1A engine from CFM International is displayed at CIIE.

China Eastern Airlines signed the first major deal for the civil aviation industry at the 3rd China International Import Expo on Thursday.

The Shanghai-based carrier signed an agreement with jet engine manufacturer CFM International for six backup aircraft engines and maintenance services for the LEAP-1A engine. The carrier also inked a deal with Honeywell to purchase the 131-9A auxiliary power unit.

The deals are worth US$1.1 billion in total, accounting for 83 percent of the airline's planned spending at this year's import expo. It also marks a new record for the airline's purchases, by value, at the CIIE.

First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern
Ti Gong

China Eastern and CFM International sign an agreement at the 3rd CIIE on Thursday.

Apart from the aircraft engines, the airline will also purchase food and drinks for in-flight meals, aeronautical materials, fuels, fresh food products, special vehicles and maintenance services at the CIIE, according to Cheng Guowei, deputy general manager of China Eastern Airlines Group.

The LEAP-1A engine has a zero-malfunction record in its operation with domestic Chinese airlines, while the 31-9A unit boasts high reliability and low maintenance costs. Both products will serve the airline’s new-generation A320Neo fleet.

First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern
Ti Gong

The China Eastern exhibit at the 3rd CIIE.

“These big deals also represent the confidence of airlines and suppliers in the recovery of the world economy and the global civil aviation industry,” Cheng added.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, China Eastern established a cargo fleet with nine freight aircraft and renovated passenger jets. Over 240 cargo flights are departing every week to serve the global fight against COVID-19, the airline said.

China Eastern will also sign purchase agreements online with four Belt and Road countries during the CIIE. In one of the deals, the carrier will purchase several millions dollars of cherries from the Chilean supplier Pro Chile.

The airline transported 90 percent of the cherries imported from Chile to China in 2019, the airline said.

First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern
Ti Gong

DiMES juices from Turkey, which China Eastern purchased during the 2nd CIIE, are displayed at this year's expo.

During last year’s CIIE, China Eastern signed 14 agreements with suppliers from nine countries and regions. The deals exceed the total number signed by the carrier during the first CIIE in 2018, and include imported products and services related to aircraft engines and maintenance, aviation fuel, onboard meals, pilot training and Internet services, the airline said.

An agreement with DiMES marks the first collaboration between the Turkish brand and a Chinese airline. Its freshly squeezed orange juice is supplied to passengers on China Eastern flights.

First civil aviation deal of CIIE signed by China Eastern
Ti Gong

China Eastern and Honeywell sign an agreement at the 3rd CIIE on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     